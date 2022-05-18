Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have reportedly called it quits.

The pair, who were first linked romantically in August 2020, briefly broke up once before in May of 2021 before quickly getting back together. However, multiple reports now suggest that after nearly two years of dating, the couple have officially broken things off.

“Minka is single now,” a source told PEOPLE on Wednesday. The source added that Kelly “has the best attitude.” “She is very happy,” they continued. “She’d rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy.”

Another source close to both the “Euphoria” actress, 41, and “The Daily Show” host, 38, told the magazine, “They have been broken up for a while.”

According to PEOPLE, Kelly is “very single.” One insider added that, from Kelly’s perspective, Noah was “too focused on work and didn’t have enough time for a relationship. He’s back in the dating game as well.”

In case there was any doubt, the insider said, “They’re officially over.”

Us Weekly also reported news of the split, with their own source saying, “There is no ill will and everything is amicable between [Noah and Kelly].”

Yet another source came forward, telling E! that Kelly is “very disappointed.” The insider explained, “They were going in circles and ending up in the same place. It didn’t work.”

E! also confirmed that Noah has re-entered the dating pool.

Noah made an appearance on Kelly’s Instagram back in May of 2021 when the pair traveled to Noah’s home country of South Africa.