Channing Tatum became an author last year when he published his first-ever children’s book The One and Only Sparkella, and now he’s taking the next step by bringing the story to the screen.

On Wednesday, the “Magic Mike” star took to Instagram to reveal that there will be a live-action movie based on the book, about the love between a father and a daughter and the importance of self-esteem.

In his announcement, Tatum is seen wearing a tutu while brandishing a copy of his upcoming Sparkella sequel, The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan.

“PRIME-TIME IS SHINE TIME!!!” Tatum wrote in the caption, adding, “@sparkella is coming to life with a live-action movie! It will be adapted by @pamelaribon, who has written some of my favourite animated films.”

Added Tatum, “Before my next book, #Sparkella Makes a Plan, hits a shelf near you on May 31st, you can grab a copy at Sparkella.com. Let’s GOOOOOOOO!”