Rap icon Snoop Dogg and EDM pioneer Steve Aoki are joining forces for a new duo, dubbed Alpha Doggz.

The fruits of this partnership can be heard in Alpha Doggz’ debut EP Da Da, set to release on May 23 exclusively on blockchain-based Gala Music, and in partnership with hip hop label Death Row Records.

Available on Wednesday, May 18, Gala Music x Snoop Stash Box holders and members of the A0K1VERSE will each each receive their own exclusive free song from the duo, “Super Freak” ft. October London, and “Holy Grail,” respectively.

Then, on Monday, May 23, the final three tracks from the five-song EP will be available: “Da Da”, “Girls” and “How I Do It”.

“Each track off the new EP features the rap and EDM luminaries at their creative best,” notes the press release, with “Da Da” and “Holy Grail” said to be “classic Steve Aoki club bangers,” while “Girls” and “How I Do It” clearly “evoke Snoop’s unmistakable laid back groove.”

Alpha Doggz, the release continues, “represents the perfect marriage between Snoop Dogg and Aoki’s distinctive and addictive MOs.”

Look for Alpha Doggz’ debut EP Da Da to drop on Monday, May 23.