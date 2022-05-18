Six years ago, Elle King teamed up with Dierks Bentley for their hit “Different for Girls”, which rocketed to No. 1 on the country charts when it was released in 2016.

Now, the two are together again for a new single, “Worth a Shot”, released alongside an accompanying music video.

As Billboard reported, King debuted the show earlier this year during a performance at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium, introducing Bentley as a special guest to share the stage with her for the new number.

READ MORE: Miranda Lambert And Elle King Are ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’ In Fun New Music Video

The concept for the atmospheric music video was created and written by King, in collaboration with directors Stephen Kinigopoulos and Alexa Stone of Running Bear Films.

Filmed in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the video flashes back to the Wild West in the late 1800s, with King and Bentley as spouses, featuring wanted signs, a liquor-filled saloon, and a shot-for-shot duel.