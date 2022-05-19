Friday the 13th was not a good day for “General Hospital” star Kelly Monaco.

The actress woke up late Friday morning to a fire on her front yard at her Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles home, TMZ reported.

Before long portions of the house were engulfed in flames, and it was all started by a cigarette butt that somebody had thrown on to the empty lot next to the property.

The blaze was said to have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages and won’t be liveable for quite a while.

Luckily Monaco got out ok.

Arson investigators looked over security footage, which is where they figured out the blaze was started by a cigarette butt. They don’t believe it was started intentionally.

Monaco told TMZ that although “she’s been a part of some pretty wild stories on set, none of the scripts compare to living through a massive fire at her home.”

She said: “Something as little as a cigarette butt can cause casualties and devastation.”