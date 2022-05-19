Spencer Pratt has taken yet another swipe at his co-stars of “The Hills”.

The reality TV star, who was known to be the villain on the show, shared a grab of a recent Deadline article in a new TikTok clip.

The piece in question was confirming a “Hills” reboot, which has been given a working title of “The Hills: Next Gen”, starring a new cast.

Bosses are trying to go back to what made the original series, starring Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, and Pratt’s wife Heidi Montag, so popular.

The show followed the pals in their 20s as they dealt with life in L.A., with the cameras focusing on their personal and professional lives and all the drama that went with it.

“I cannot confirm or deny that I may end up narrating the series,” he said. “Most likely I’ll probably just be the host of the aftershow; that’s what I’m manifesting with my crystals.”

Pratt quipped, “I’m excited because the cast I was involved with was hot garbage,” saying he’s looking “forward to this new cast who probably deserve to be on television.”

The reboot news comes after “The Hills: New Beginnings”, starring Pratt, Montag, and several other original cast members, was cancelled earlier this year after just two seasons.