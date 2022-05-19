Things between Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick are still heated.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, after their big argument that ended with Kendall storming out on Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, the two got candid about their feelings.

Disick, who has been trying to navigate his place in the family since Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker, admitted to Kris Jenner that if it’s expected that he shouldn’t be involved with the family anymore, “I’d rather not be a part of it.”

Denying that anyone in the family felt that way, Kris explained to him, “Kendall’s stuck in the middle so that’s not fair to do to her, either. She feels terrible … you can’t make somebody do or feel what you want them to do. It’s only gonna get better and better.”

In a confessional she added, “I don’t like it when anybody’s arguing, especially my kids, and Scott really needs to get ahold of his emotions right now and not get so rattled.”

After the big blowout, Kendall drove over to Kourtney’s place where she found Khloé waiting as well.

“Scott’s like, ‘What’s going on for Thanksgiving? Obviously, I’m not invited,’ and immediately it’s hostile,” Kendall explained to her sisters. “He’s talking through me the whole time, and I’m like, ‘I don’t do that.’ I’ve been in enough toxic relationships, I can’t stand it anymore. I shut off.”

She continued, “So I stand up and I’m like, ‘I’m out of here.’ At the end of the day, it’s really not my place, it’s about them two.”

Finally, calling Disick out, she said, “He was victimizing himself, he was villainizing everybody else, including me, which I have no ill intention towards him, and I love him and would always want him around so it just caught me off guard.”

Kourtney, meanwhile, didn’t seem to pay much attention to the drama as she spent much of the conversation on her phone, telling her sister, “I just don’t have the energy for this. My head is on a different planet and I feel like I’m living a different life. I am unsubscribing from this drama.”

Khloé, though, chided Kourtney for not taking action on these bubbling issues earlier.

“I told you this weeks ago! We think you need to talk to Scott and set some real boundaries because everyone else is in the middle,” she said. “I do think you should say, ‘Hey, moving forward, stop talking to my family about things. You ask me if I’m comfortable, stop putting everyone else in the middle.’ Done. You’re supposed to be the boss here.”

She added, “He’s not going to [Kourtney], cause he knows he can’t get s**t out of her. So he’s gonna go to [Kendall], the least combative, but that’s so f**ked up he’s gonna prey on you. That’s actually really f**king rude.”

Kourtney told her, “I want[ed] nothing but the best for him since we’ve broken up.”

Later in the episode, Kendall and Disick met up to hash things out and apologize.

“I feel like that could’ve been, maybe, our first argument since we’ve ever known each other, since you were seven years old,” Scott said.

Kendall told him that she has “always been your supporter and I always will be.”

She explained, “There’s obviously a respect level for everyone involved in this situation, but it’s also such a fresh thing and I was trying to apologize to you in that moment ’cause it was raw. I should’ve thought better about that.

“You immediately attacked me and that, to me, took me back and I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t like this.’ Immediately, I shut off, immediately I’m trying to defend myself, defend the situation and then it got riled,” Kendall added. “We love you and I obviously don’t want any drama or weird things happening.”

In a confessional, Disick said, “For me, with Kendall, it felt horrible that we came to a place where we couldn’t even speak normally to each other to figure out what was even happening and it brought anger on.”

Speaking in her own confessional, Kendall said, “The beginning of any sort of change in a family is just a difficult, awkward time, and I think this is that time for us right now. There’s just a lot of shifting going on. I have faith it’ll figure itself out, I just think it’s gonna take some time.”