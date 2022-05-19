Steve Aoki could use a little more baseball training.
On Monday night, the “Save Me” DJ threw the first pitch at a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, but it didn’t go all that well.
just arrived at @fenwaypark!! let’s go @RedSox ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/BrvV9awu1q
— Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) May 16, 2022
After throwing a couple of practice throws, Aoki tells one of the players in a video posted to his YouTube channel, “The last two times I tried it, I never made it to the home plate.”
The player gave him the advice to aim higher, which the artist took a little too much to heart.
When it came time to throw the pitch, Aoki tossed it right over everyone’s heads and into the stands, giving everyone a good laugh.
“This pitching thing didn’t work out for me,” Aoki jokes in the video.
He also came in for some good-natured ribbing on Twitter, with many calling it the worst first pitch of all time.
Steve Aoki just one upped 50 cent for the worst pitch of all-time @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/gn7K26UKrx
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 16, 2022
Steve Aoki threw out maybe one of the worst first pitches I’ve ever seen
— Sarah Griffin (@skg_18) May 16, 2022
Steve Aoki absolutely yeeted this first pitch pic.twitter.com/qkCaEWDT3w
— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 16, 2022
Though, as some pointed out, Aoki still has some stiff competition in the “worst first pitch” category.
No one, not even Steve Aoki tonight, will ever dethrone my guy @JordanLeandre55 for all-time greatest first pitch at Fenway 😂👑 pic.twitter.com/hY65q8773o
— Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) May 16, 2022