Meghan McCain is singing Erika Jayne’s praises.

The controversial former host of “The View” chatted with Carlos King on the latest episode of the “Reality with The King” podcast, insisting Jayne was her “personal friend for real.”

“We text and FaceTime. She’s a wonderful person. I know everything everyone has to say — I know everything — and I don’t care what haters [have to] say. She came on ‘The View’ and performed on my birthday.

“She’s a wonderful person. Had the pandemic not gone on, she was going to perform at my baby shower,” McCain went on. “She’s one of the first people I told I was pregnant! She’s a lovely [person.]”

The journalist insisted the pair “bond over being hated.”

“She knows what it feels like to have the world feel you’re, whatever — crazy and things. I adore her. Like I said, she has such a good heart. I knew s**t was coming down with her before the press did; she was candid with me. We’re real friends. I will ride for her forever.”

Jayne, 50, hit headlines a couple of years ago after filing for divorce from Thomas Girardi, 82, in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage.

One month after she filed for divorce, her ex was forced into involuntary bankruptcy. In December, a lawsuit was filed against the pair on behalf of several families who lost loved ones in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash, which occurred in October 2018.

Girardi allegedly embezzled settlement money that was supposed to go to the family members of the victims. The pair were accused of using that money to fund their own lavish lifestyles and allegedly pay off loans to keep his law firm afloat.

Jayne has denied having any part of the scandal.

McCain insisted, “There hasn’t been a trial. She hasn’t been charged.”

McCain went on to say of her friend, “I never understood why people think she’s so icy. Maybe it’s because I’m very similar. I’m not best friends with everybody, I keep my social circle close, I trust who I trust, and I don’t think people should necessarily have that kind of agency over you, especially in times of crisis.

“I know she was drowning for a long time and just trying to stay above water. If it comes out in court that she has done something wrong, fine. But until then, [I’m on her side].”

Insisting she is “[an] actual friend of mine,” McCain said of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, “I cannot express to you how kind she has been to me, how loyal she has been to me.

“She is extremely politically savvy, we talk about politics all the time. She watches cable news and she’s always freaked out about different things that are going on the world. I really like her, and I don’t like people being mean to her. Maybe I’m just going to die on this hill with my other controversial women.”