Drake takes his son Adonis to catch the Raptors vs. 76ers game in Toronto. The four-year-old looks adorable in a black parka jacket and red headphones as he focuses on the game. His dad holds him from behind in a matching all-black outfit.

It appears Drake’s son Adonis is a basketball fan, just like his famous dad.

The rapper and avid basketball lover has been a global ambassador for his home team, the Toronto Raptors, since 2013 and even has his own basketball court in his Toronto mansion.

That’s where his four-year-old son can be seen shooting some hoops in Drake’s latest Instagram post.

In the clip, Adonis missed his first attempted shot but managed to get the second basket in.

However, it’s not so much the shots and skills that seem to be gaining attention online, it’s the mannerisms of an NBA legend that the little one imitates in the video.

After shooting the ball, Adonis tapped his chest a few times just like LeBron James has done multiple times throughout his career.

“Where is he getting the mannerisms from @kingjames,” Drake captioned the video followed by a laughing face emoji. The Los Angeles Lakers player reposted the video to his own Instagram Story and wrote, “My nephew really love the game!!”