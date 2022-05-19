One of Amber Heard’s former co-stars is standing with her.

In a series of posts on his Instagram Story, actor David Krumholtz spoke out about the ongoing trial involving Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp, whom she has accused of physical and sexual abuse.

“Controversial opinion…” Krumholtz began. “Amber Heard is a victim of abuse by Johnny Depp. Don’t ya just love his work? Isn’t he handsome? Heard he’s a sweetheart! Captain Jack Sparrow!!!”

He continued, “Drugs and alcohol turn men into monsters. I believe Amber Heard.”

Krumholtz added of Heard, “She is not innocent. But she IS a victim. Johnny Depp’s smugness during the trial is sickening.”

The actor also hit back at Depp’s claims that he lost work due to a 2018 op-ed in which Heard insinuated he abused her.

“The reason Johnny Depp lost career opportunities is because he was a total mess,” Krumholtz alleged. “Disney etc… doesn’t care what Amber accused him of. He ruined his public image by being a severe drug abuser and drunk.”

Finally, the actor vouched for Heard’s character and called out Depp for not dealing with his own personal issues.

“I worked with Amber Heard. She is not psychotic. She is brilliant and strong and got caught up in bulls**t. She made a mistake,” Krumholtz said. “Why is Johnny suing her? Because he has not owned up to his raging addiction issues.”

Krumholtz, who is known for roles in movies like “The Santa Clause” and “This Is the End”, starred with Heard in the cancelled 2007 TV series “The Playboy Club”.