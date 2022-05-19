Prior to the April 30 passing of Naomi Judd, mother-daughter duo the Judds had announced that they’d be hitting the road for the first time in over a decade.

On Thursday morning, Wynonna Judd confirmed that the highly anticipated “The Judds: The Final Tour” will go on, as a tribute to her late mother and musical partner, in an official press release.

Dubbed the “ultimate girls night out,” the tour has added a number of female country music artists to the lineup who will join Wynonna on different nights of the 11-date arena tour. Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, and Trisha Yearwood have been announced, with more names to come.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38-plus years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most,” Wynonna stated. “I am grateful that we will continue to honour the Judds legacy, together.”

Naomi’s longtime husband Larry Strickland added, “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”

A final stop in Lexington, KY — the Judds’ hometown — has been added to the tour as a homecoming celebration, where Hill is set to join. The last show will honour where the famous duo began their musical journey before becoming one of the biggest, most awarded country acts in history.

“What a full-circle moment it will be to end the tour in Kentucky where it all began. It means so much to have my sisterfriend, Faith, join me for this musical celebration,” Wynonna shared. “It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and their gifts. I am feeling extra grateful.”

“The Judds: The Final Tour” will kick off this fall on September 30 and run through October. Tickets are available on the Judds’ website.