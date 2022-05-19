Heidi Montag is ready to say goodbye to the showbiz industry.

The former “Hills” star confirmed to Perez Hilton for the “Perez Hilton Podcast” that she was going into real estate.

She shared, “That’s what I’m going to do.”

“So, I’m like, we need a different income. I don’t want to be waiting on TV money. We’ve spent way too much of our money.”

Hilton asked, “Why just you? Why not Spencer as well? What’s Spencer going to do? Still the crystals?”

Pratt insisted, “She’s first, she’s first.”

Montag shared, “Now that I’ve decided to do it, Spencer is like, ‘Oh, I’m going to do it, too.’ I’m like, ‘Great. We’ll both do it.'”

Hilton suggested, “And maybe that’ll lead to more TV. Reality shows about real estate are very popular these days.”

Montag’s latest shock remark comes after she claimed Lady Gaga got in the way of her budding music career. She was also pictured eating raw bison heart earlier this year.

See more of what Montag had to say about Gaga in the clip above.