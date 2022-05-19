Some changes are afoot at “The Umbrella Academy”.

On Thursday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for season 3 of the popular superhero series, starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and more.

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Cazzie David as Jayme, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Britne Oldford as Fei, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane in “The Umbrella Academy” – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

“After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all,” the official description reads. “But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent faceoff that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns.

The synopsis continues, “Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves in “The Umbrella Academy” – Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2022

The trailer also re-introduces fans to Page’s character, who now goes by Viktor Hargreeves and uses he/him pronouns after the actor came out as trans in 2020.

Based on the comics by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way and illustrator Gabriel Bá, the series also stars Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walto and Jordan Claire Robbins.

“The Umbrella Academy” season 3 premieres June 22.