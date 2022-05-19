Just because it’s reality TV doesn’t mean all the stories are real.

Appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday, Christine Quinn fielded questions about which storylines on “Selling Sunset” were true and which ones were not.

Asked if she faked COVID to get out of appearing in the recent reunion special, Quinn flatly denied the rumours.

“No. I absolutely did have COVID. I absolutely did,” she said.

When pressed about a photoshoot that appeared to have been done two days after the special, Quinn explained, “I had a campaign that I was supposed to shoot, actually with Lisa Rinna, and what happened is, Lisa had scheduling conflicts, and this is three months prior.

“I tested positive the night before and the morning of, so I was able to go to set and do it outside,” she added, before clarifying, “Positive to go, as in negative.”

Andy Cohen still wondered whether she could share any storylines from the show that actually were faked.

“The ones that are $5,000 of bulls**t,” she said. “I heard that I bribed a client for $5,000. And if you’re concerned about $5,000, then you’re not my client.”

Quinn added, “They have to get really creative sometimes. They knew I was leaving the brokerage. I don’t want to say they came up with an excuse… but yeah, they kinda did.”