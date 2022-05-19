Cameron Diaz gushed about parenthood as she chatted to Kelly Clarkson on her show.

Diaz, who shares two-year-old daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden, said of being a mom: “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

As Clarkson questioned her on how she coped with the more difficult moments, Diaz insisted she has a checklist to try and figure out what could be wrong with her little one.

Diaz shared, “Did she eat? Is she tired? What time is it? When was the last time she ate? When is nap? You just kind of start there, and you go, ‘What just happened? Is there something she’s trying to communicate to me?’

“And I feel like as a parent, my job is to just help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she’s going through, and be able to help her identify that and move through it.”

The actress, who donned her “Zoom outfit” for the interview, explained how she thinks she deals with the more “challenging” moments so well because she’s an older parent and worked so hard to get a child.

She went on, “What’s also really imperative — to repair. Like, if you do blow up, just to repair that and say, ‘Oh my God, Mommy lost her s**t’ And, ‘I didn’t mean to say that to you.'”

Diaz added of what she says to her daughter: “‘If I hurt your feelings or if I upset you, I just want you to know that Mommy’s human, too.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Diaz dished on what she’s been up to since she quit acting, shared a can of her Avaline organic wine with Clarkson, and more.