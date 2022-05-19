Tim McGraw stopped by “The Tonight Show” to talk about the time his wife and co-star Faith Hill had to slap him in a scene for “1883”, the prequel western series to “Yellowstone”.

The country singer told host Jimmy Fallon that the couple wanted to do a “real slap,” not just a “TV slap.”

READ MORE: Faith Hill Surprises Tim McGraw With Sweet Birthday Song

McGraw joked that he wondered whether Hill was actually upset with him on set because “after about the eighth take,” he was “concussed,” thanks to her Rocky [Balboa]-like hit.

.@TheTimMcGraw on how he and @FaithHill got cast as the Duttons who founded #Yellowstone in the new series #1883. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/raICcUxbAR — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 19, 2022

Tim McGraw and Jimmy Fallon — Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

McGraw, whose been married to Hill for 25 years, also told Fallon about how he proposed to the “I Need You” singer “at a country music festival in a trailer park” while touring with her in the ’90s.

READ MORE: ‘1883’ Season Finale: Tim McGraw And Faith Hill React

The “1883” star, who plays James Dutton, the great-great-great-grandfather to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, is currently playing shows on “The McGraw Tour 2022” and revealed he’s in the middle of recording a new album.

Despite Hill hitting her husband a little too hard, McGraw gushes over how his wife “elevated” his acting in “1883” in the full interview above.