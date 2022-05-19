Click to share this via email

Nothing was stopping Meredith Vieira from seeing Harry Styles in concert.

On Thursday morning, the former “Today” anchor made it out to an outdoor performance by the pop superstar to kick off the show’s Summer Concert Series.

With rain pouring down, Vieira donned a bright yellow raincoat and was subsequently spotted by her former colleague Al Roker before the concert.

“Why are you doing this to me?” Vieira laughed, trying to hide her wet hair from the camera.

“Your time away has just done wonders,” Roker joked.

“Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb also brought her niece out to the concert.

We’re lowkey jealous of the fan who got to hold @Harry_Styles's lion ring but we’re thrilled he got it back!!#HarryStylesTODAY #CitiConcertSeries @citibank pic.twitter.com/8ve3oVcqeZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 19, 2022

Interviewing Styles onstage, Kotb also passed along a question from a fan in the front row about the lion ring he was wearing, which he had previously lost during his gig at Coachella earlier this spring.

“It slipped off at Coachella,” Styles confirmed. “I think some of the fans kind of, like, got in touch with whoever had found it in the field, and we managed to get it back.”

He added, “I got it back yesterday.”

Styles is also set to star in the upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling”, directed by his current girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

“Yeah, I think it was a real pleasure to be involved in a project like that and I think the movie is really exciting,” he said of the film.