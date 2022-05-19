Alanis Morissette has some tips for Olivia Rodrigo.

On Thursday, Morissette was on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, and the host brought up how much she could feel the Canadian singer’s influence on Rodrigo’s debut album SOUR.

“I’m 40 and I’m really into this!” Clarkson said of the album, telling Morissette, “I feel like y’all are very similar… you’re different, but I thought, Man, she had to have been, like, influenced by you a bit.”

Clarkson then brought up the fact that last year, Morissette had promised to send a “road survival kit” to the 19-year-old singer.

“She mentioned she was going on the road and hadn’t done that a lot and I just thought,…” the Canadian singer began, before Clarkson interjected, “Your voice is gonna die.”

Morissette added, “You’re either kind of a road dog or you’re not. And I think that those of us who are road dogs, we have little tricks up our sleeve of what to bring to survive for self-care.”

She then admitted that she still hasn’t actually sent Rodrigo that kit she promised.

“I really should get on that,” Morissette said. “Thanks for reminding me, Kelly.”