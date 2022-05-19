Click to share this via email

Amazon Prime Video just dropped the action-packed trailer for Chris Pratt’s new series “The Terminal List”.

Based on the bestselling novel by Jack Carr, “The Terminal List” follows Pratt’s James Reece as he tries to figure out what really happened after his entire platoon of Navy Seals were ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

A synopsis for the eight-episode series continues, “Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability.

“However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.”

Chris Pratt in “The Terminal List”. Credit: Amazon Prime Video

“I think something happened to me on that op,” Pratt’s character says in the clip.

“Headaches, paranoia, memory confusion,…” Katie Buranek (played by Constance Wu) tells James, to which he insists: “Well, I’m not crazy!”

She adds, “You need somebody to help you prove it.”

The series was executive-produced by Pratt, Antoine Fuqua, and David DiGilio.

Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger (Pratt’s real-life brother-in-law), LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder also star in the series.

“The Terminal List” premieres July 1 on Amazon Prime Video.