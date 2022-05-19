Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Travis Barker’s home is all about relaxation.

In a new video for Architectural Digest, the Blink-182 drummer takes fans on a tour through his Calabasas mansion, which he had completely remodelled three years ago with a minimalist aesthetic.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Officially Seal The Deal

Kris Jenner recommended he hire acclaimed interior designer Waldo Fernandez to carry out the renovation.

“I loved the simplicity and zen quality of his work. We connected immediately,” Barker says.

“Travis wasn’t looking for a major statement or any kind of caricatured rock-star style,” Fernandez says in the article for AD. “He wanted a home that would allow him to think and be at peace with himself.”

“I’ve had homes with lots of flashy cars, murals, and bikes hanging from the ceiling. But with three children of my own, plus Kourtney’s kids, this place felt right for this moment in my life. I wanted a house where I can rest and enjoy my family, a place where we can create memories,” Barker adds.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Responds To Her Mom’s PDA With Travis Barker

While showing off his clean looking kitchen, Barker’s tour is crashed by Kourtney Kardashian, who he recently married.

Kourtney explains that she was just enjoying a cup of matcha tea that he had made for her.

“I actually make the best matcha,” a proud Barker says. “Way better than any matcha place in L.A.”

“The best,” Kourtney confirms, telling him to show off his matcha station.

Later, while showing off the backyard and pool, Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama also shows up to prank him with bunny ears.