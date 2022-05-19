Olivia Munn is the latest star to speak out about her struggles amid the infant formula shortage.

The actress, who shares five-month-old son Malcolm with her partner John Mulaney, has been open on social media about having difficulty breastfeeding.

She spoke about it again Wednesday, insisting that she, like some mothers, have low milk supply, so they have no choice but to depend on formula.

Munn’s post included, “I wish I could breastfeed so I wouldn’t be panicking about the shortage right now. But I don’t have a choice.”

It’s so crazy when people say “if you breastfeed you won’t have to worry about the formula shortage!” I have low milk supply, so to keep my baby fed I depend on formula. I wish I could breastfeed so I wouldn’t be panicking about the shortage right now. But I don’t have a choice. — o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) May 19, 2022

The star’s comments come after Bette Midler was slammed online for telling people to “try breastfeeding… it’s free and available on demand.”

Earlier this year, Munn insisted that she had tried “two lactation consultants, lactation soups, three breastfeeding pillows, litres of coconut water, lactation teas, gummies, vitamins, cookies, nipple ointments, skin-to-skin contact, heating pads to increase circulation, and three different breast pumps.”

Placing a device around her neck, Munn also shared, “I even wore this device filled with formula around my neck with tubes taped to my nipples so I could stimulate milk production while giving my baby the nutrients he needs.”

“None of it worked! I cried and cried. I felt like my body was failing,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I worried I wouldn’t bond with my baby.”