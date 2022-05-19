Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have welcomed a newborn baby son.

Rihanna, 34, and Rocky, 33, recently became parents ET can confirm.

A source tells ET that Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles with ASAP by her side, and that the family is now resting at her Los Angeles home.

“They have not left each other’s side,” the source says of the couple. “They are over the moon. She’s been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion.”

According to the source, the couple is planning to travel to New York so that ASAP’s family can meet his son, and Rihanna hopes to fly in her family from Barbados to New York as well. According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Rihanna gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles.

The couple was last spotted on May 9 in L.A. for Mother’s Day. The musicians announced the impending birth in a New York City photoshoot published on Jan. 31.

The popular celebrity couple confirmed their relationship on May 19 of last year. This is the first child for Rihanna and Rocky.