Blake Lively is living her best life as a mom.

Lively shares three children – James Reynolds, 7, Inez Reynolds, 5, and Betty Reynolds, 2 – with husband Ryan Reynolds. Natural aging can be tough on some people. Lively, 34, is still plagued by insecurities, like most everyone, but is really hitting her stride in mommy mode.

READ MORE: Gigi Hadid Celebrates 27th Birthday With Sis Bella, Pal Blake Lively & More

“Once I had children, that just became even more profound because my time was even more precious, but also I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin,” she told Forbes.

“I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident — not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”

READ MORE: Blake Lively Turns To This Met Gala Look When Her Daughters Are Giving Her ‘Attitude’

Lively is thriving as a mother. In fact, you will have a tough time pitching a movie to Blake Lively. The “Gossip Girl” and “A Simple Favor” star took a two-year gap from movies between 2018 and 2020 and has not released a new picture since. In a 2020 interview with People, Lively revealed that it takes a really great project to pull her away from mommy duty.

“I guess I really have to really, really, really, really love it, because I’m just obsessed with my kids,” Lively explained at the time. “So, yeah, I think it’s gotta really be worth it to take me away.”