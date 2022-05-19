A new trailer for the gay romantic comedy “My Fake Boyfriend” dropped on Thursday and the movie, starring Kenyan Lonsdale, Dylan Sprouse and Sarah Hyland, promises a screwball look at modern dating with social media playing a major part.

Lonsdale stars as Andrew, a man with a major problem: he can’t stay away from the toxic boyfriend who just dumped him. Embroiled in this on-again, off-again ‘sitautionship’ he can’t seem to extricate himself from, Andrew gets an unsolicited helping hand from his meddling friends played by Dylan Sprouse and Sarah Hyland. Their solution? Creating a perfect fake boyfriend on social media called simply, “Cristiano.”

At first, Cristiano liberates and empowers Andrew by making his ex jealous. But as Cristiano goes viral and becomes a worldwide sensation, Andrew meets his real-life dream guy, Rafi, a charming restaurant owner. Andrew is left struggling to end his fake fling, evade his jealous ex, and win Rafi’s heart.

Directed by Rose Troche from a script by Luke Albright, Joe Wanjai Ross and Greg Boaldin, “My Fake Boyfriend” will debut on Amazon’s Prime Video on June 17.

The movie was produced by Lionsgate and BuzzFeed studios who recently partnered to create scripted content geared towards Millennial and Gen-Z audiences.

The release of the “My Fake Boyfriend” trailer comes just one day after the first trailer for Billy Eichner’s gay rom-com “Bros” debuted.