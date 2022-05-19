Ed Sheeran is now a proud ‘girl dad’ twice over.

The singer-songwriter, 31, announced the arrival of his second daughter in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday.

“Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl,” Sheeran captioned a photo of a pair of small white baby socks on top of a brown knitted baby blanket. “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x,” he added.

Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn, 30, welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica, in August of 2020. As of publication, the couple have not revealed the name of their second daughter.

Back in 2021, speaking about his first daughter’s name, Sheeran said he and Seaborn wanted to give their child “a name that was unique, so that she would be the only one.”

Congrats to the proud parents!