Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Kelly McCreary, Caterina Scorsone and Kate Burton have joined forces to record a PSA calling on women to get on birth control immediately.

The PSA comes just weeks after a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court suggested that the nation’s highest court will overturn Roe v. Wade, a case that codified abortion rights in the United States.

“Knowledge is power,” Pompeo says in the video which was released on Shondha Rhimes’ social media accounts and on her website, Shondaland.com. “It’s time for you to be in the know,” she continues. “Remember, you can get pregnant the first time you have sex. You can get pregnant if you don’t consent.”

“Get on birth control, now,” Wilson adds with Pompeo encouraging women to seek “any form that is reliable.”

So grateful to have actors that care so much about sharing positive reproductive information during this time. And special thanks to @Bedsider for providing follow up help and information! #knowyouroptions pic.twitter.com/vqf8DNoGaV — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 19, 2022

The “Grey’s” cast members urge women to use protection even while on birth control. They also advise women to stock up on pregnancy tests and start testing every four to five weeks.

“Every four to five weeks may seem like a lot, but time is of the essence with the law,” Wilson says, sensing how people might react to this advice.

“If you find out you are pregnant and do not want to be, you have very little time,” McKidd adds. “This is a terrible time and everyone is afraid.”

But Pompeo makes sure to end with an uplifting message, saying, “Options keep a woman powerful. You are powerful.”

The PSA links to the Bedsider Birth Control Support Network, an organization that helps women, ages 18 to 29, get access to birth control.

The “Grey’s” cast are the latest celebrities to speak out against the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned. One hundred and fifty musicians, entertainers, and influencers, including Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and Megan Thee Stallion, recently voiced their support for women’s reproductive rights by joining Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffOurBodies campaign.