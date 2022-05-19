Yumi Nu is having the last laugh after conservative YouTuber Jordan Peterson criticized her Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.

The model, 25, clapped back at Peterson after he tweeted that her SI cover — one of four covers published for the magazine’s hallowed swimsuit edition — was “not beautiful.”

Nu posted a video on TikTok in which she lip-syncs to Nicki Minaj’s “Itty Bitty Piggy” in front of a screenshot of Peterson’s tweet, appearing unbothered the entire time.

“I don’t even know why you girls bother at this point,” she mouths in the video. “Give up. It’s me. I win. You lose.”

The video has amassed over 625,000 views.

Peterson, the author of “12 Rules for Life” with a following of 5 million on YouTube, began the brouhaha on Monday. “Sorry. Not beautiful,” he tweeted. “And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.”

Peterson added that including Nu on one of SI‘s covers represented “a conscious progressive attempt to manipulate & retool the notion of beauty, reliant on the idiot philosophy that such preferences are learned & properly changed by those who know better.”

However, many on TikTok and Twitter begged to differ. “You did win cuz Jordan b. Peterson is leaving Twitter (hopefully) after he got blasted on the thread,” someone commented on Nu’s TikTok post, alluding to Peterson saying he’s leaving the platform. “Single handedly got Jordan Peterson off Twitter. & looked AMAZING while doing it. Queeeen,” another said.

Over on Twitter, many responded to Peterson’s tweets with comments on his physical appearance. One user, however, rebuffed Peterson’s criticism more succinctly. “Dude, she’s hot,” the person tweeted.