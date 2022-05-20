Sharon Osbourne’s daughter Aimee managed to escape from a horrific studio fire that killed one person on Thursday.

Sharon took to Instagram to share a grab of a Los Angeles Times story, writing that Aimee, who performs and records music under the name ARO, her initials, was one of the two that survived the blaze.

The paper reported that a fire at an industrial building in Hollywood that houses multiple recording studios had left one man dead and two other people suffering from smoke exposure.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that 78 firefighters went to 6600 W. Lexington Ave to tackle the blaze in the large, two-storey building.

L.A. Fire Captain Erik Scott said that the building’s layout and interior construction made things challenging, with the recording studios having significant amounts of insulation and double drywall, which concentrated the heat.

“Our firefighters took a beating,” Scott told the L.A. Times.

Sharon wrote on Instagram, “Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive.

“It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety.”

“This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code. Producers, musicians, mixers & artists also lost all of their equipment. Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire.”

Authorities confirmed no firefighters were injured. The fire’s cause is now under investigation by LAFD arson investigators.