The secrets of “Stranger Things 4” have not been kept as under wraps as its creators hoped.

In the last month, images from an official tie-in Monopoly game have emerged online, spoiling key details from the Netflix show’s upcoming fourth season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is not happy about the leak, but the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, are said to have had a “total meltdown” over the careful preserved secrets spoiled ahead of the premiere.

Sources also told THR that the Duffers were not consulted about the game.

On a reddit thread about the leak, it was claimed that “a nationally recognized retailer and purchased fair and square by a consumer. Nobody stole it; nobody leaked a sample,” though this has not been confirmed.

Monopoly games have been released to tie in with prior seasons of the show, and are still being advertised for sale.

The source also said that though the show’s producers are heavily involved in approving promotional items, the scale of merchandising for “Stranger Things” outstrips anything else streaming on Netflix.

“Lessons have been learned and, I expect, there will be more cohesion going into season five,” they said.

“Stranger Things 4” is set to premiere in two parts, with Volume 1 premiering May 27, and Volume 2 hitting the streamer on July 1.