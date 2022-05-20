Sometimes people need to put themselves first before they can help others.

In a new interview with Emma Heming, wife of actor Bruce Willis, the model opened up to The Bump about her struggles looking after her family without attending to her own self-care.

READ MORE: Bruce Willis Is ‘Stepping Away’ From Acting After Being Diagnosed With Aphasia

“I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero,” she said. “That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family.”

Willis’ family recently announced the actors retirement after being diagnosed with aphasia, which affects the ability to read, write and comprehend speech.

Heming, who shares 10-year-old Mabel and 8-year-old Evelyn with Willis, said she recently got some good advice that made her rethink her approach to caregiving.

“Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself,” she said. “That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me.”

She continued, “it’s important to find that one thing that makes you feel good and build from there.”

READ MORE: Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Speaks Out Following Actor’s Aphasia News

The 43-year-old admitted getting to that place isn’t always easy, but she had focused primarily on using exercise at the time for herself.

“I don’t mother myself perfectly but I know that I have some basic baseline needs that are a must, like first and foremost, exercise,” Heming said. “It’s a time I can disconnect and can do something that I know makes me feel good overall.”