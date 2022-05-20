Kelly Osbourne called out a Lyft driver for driving off with her dad Ozzy’s clothes this week.

Osbourne took to Twitter to write: “EMERGENCY!!!! One of your drivers just knowingly drove off with all of my dads cloths [sic] in the back seat of her car. We can’t reach her or you.

“Please contact me immediately. We are calling the police right now!” she added, tagging the company.

Osbourne has since managed to track down the clothes, writing: “Thank you #LAPD and @AskLyft for helping us track down the clothes.”

The star’s latest post comes after she revealed she was expecting her first child.

