Kelly Osbourne called out a Lyft driver for driving off with her dad Ozzy’s clothes this week.

Osbourne took to Twitter to write: “EMERGENCY!!!! One of your drivers just knowingly drove off with all of my dads cloths [sic] in the back seat of her car. We can’t reach her or you.

“Please contact me immediately. We are calling the police right now!” she added, tagging the company.

READ MORE: Kelly Osbourne Slams Tabloid For ‘Fat Shaming’ Her: ‘This Has Been The Hardest Year Of My Life’

Osbourne has since managed to track down the clothes, writing: “Thank you #LAPD and @AskLyft for helping us track down the clothes.”

READ MORE: Jack & Kelly Osbourne Experience A ‘Night Of Terror’ Aboard Haunted Ocean Liner

The star’s latest post comes after she revealed she was expecting her first child.

She posted earlier this month: