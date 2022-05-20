The parents of some of this year’s graduating students might be second-guessing their choices after this Adam Sandler speech.

On Thursday, the “Uncut Gems” star saved the commencement address at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, and took the opportunity sell some hard truths with a dose of laughter.

Addressing the parents of the art school’s Class of 2022 directly, Sandler said, “Parents, listen to me, you guys really messed up. You might be supporting these kids for a very long time. They are not leaving the nest any time soon.”

He continued, “This is a tough business they chose, but there’s still time to talk them out of it. I’m trying to talk my kids out of showbiz, and they know f**king Adam Sandler.”

nbd just watching my sister graduate while adam sandler calls out martin scorsese during his NYU tisch commencement address pic.twitter.com/lMYejyCqKQ — lauren badillo milici (@motelsiren) May 19, 2022

The comedian also shouted out director Martin Scorsese, who was in the audience for the commencement.

“Moms and dads, if you ever want to make love alone in your house again,” Sandler said, offering the advice: “Somehow slip your kid’s headshot to Martin Scorsese before this event ends. He’ll love it, I promise. He’s probably gonna take the back exit out of here, so make sure you get there before he does.

He added, “And do not take no for an answer! That’s how [Leonard DiCaprio’s] mom did it.”

Sandler also joked elsewhere about the career prospects for the graduating art students.

“Some will get to their goals quickly, some might take a bit to get there,” he said. “Some will change goals and say, ‘F**k it, I’m gonna be an agent.'”

Sandler also roasted the students, imaging the thoughts going through their heads at that very moment.

“Is school really over?” he joked. “What the hell do I do with my life now? I’ve never been this hungover before. If I throw up in my cap, will anybody notice? I hope my parents don’t expect me to pay for lunch after this. I can’t believe my father is still looking for a parking spot.”

Taylor Swift also gave a commencement address this week at NYU’s main graduation ceremony at Yankee Stadium, where she received an honorary doctorate.

“As long as we are fortunate enough to be breathing, we will breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out,” she said, joking, “And I’m a doctor now, so I know how breathing works.”