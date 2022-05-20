The real Angelyne is speaking out about Emmy Rossum’s new Peacock series — and she isn’t a fan.

The ’80s billboard queen spoke to “Inside Edition” about the series, insisting: “I had a glimpse of it and I refused to watch it.

“It doesn’t do me justice. Would you be flattered if someone played you and misrepresented you?” Angelyne, who is still driving her signature pink Corvette at a reported 71 years old, added.

Despite Angelyne’s comments, Rossum, who underwent a major transformation to play the role, had nothing but positive things to say about meeting the star.

“The one thing [Angelyne] told me was that she’s a mirror, so whatever I saw in her that’s the story I should tell and therefore it would be my story and not her story. And I thought that was so empowering,” the actress recently told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I hope that she knows that this is a love letter to the fun and fantasy and the hot pink, Corvette-driving enigma that she is. I hope more people fall in love with her and appreciate her for what a trailblazer she is as the precursor to social media.”

Rossum also spoke to Seth Meyers about meeting Angelyne, revealing how she was an hour late because she was selling merch to fans out of the back of her car, calling her a “bada**.”

“Angelyne” premieres Wednesday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Showcase.