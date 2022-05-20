Johnny Depp has a supporter in former co-star Eva Green.

In a post on her Instagram account, the “Casino Royale” actress publicly shared her support for the actor amid his ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

“I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family,” Green wrote.

Depp and Green starred together in the 2012 Tim Burton film “Dark Shadows”.

The defamation trial came after Depp sued Heard over an op-ed she published in The Washington Post in 2018 insinuating that her ex-husband abused her. Depp has denied the allegations.

During the trial, Heard and Depp have each accused each other of psychical and emotional abuse.