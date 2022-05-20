Cardi B is down for the cause.

In a preview of her upcoming appearance on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman”, the superstar rapper talks about her commitment to political activism.

“I think people in your position have a strength in terms of political activism and changing the world and changing the way people feel and think, not only about themselves, but the problems of the world at large is wonderful,” the host says in the preview clip.

“I don’t really put a lot of political things in my music, but I used the f**k out of my platform,” Cardi says. “And I have used my platform even when I was a dancer. Because you might think that people are not looking, but they are.”

Over the years, Cardi has been openly political, advocating for numerous causes, and even having sit-down interviews with both Bernie Sanders and U.S. President Joe Biden.

“I mean, I’m a hood chick, and I’m from the Bronx,” she explains. “A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I’m dressed, they want to see my lifestyle. I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, ‘Hey, while you here and you’re checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what’s going on over here in this part of the world.’”

The new season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” is out Friday, also featuring interviews with Kevin Durant, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds and Will Smith.