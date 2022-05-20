Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes her final appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday.

DeGeneres mentions how Louis-Dreyfus holds the record for cursing the most on the show over the years.

The actress responds, “Let me tell you something, I’m going to make sure nobody beats that f**king record in these last couple of episodes.

“I’m going to solidify my position as much as I f**king can.

“F**k yeah! I’m a lady,” she laughs, as DeGeneres jokes: “You’re a f**king lady.”

READ MORE: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Recounts Amazing Childhood Encounter With The Late Sidney Poitier

The host then surprises Louis-Dreyfus with a T-shirt for her accomplishment.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ellen DeGeneres.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ellen DeGeneres. — Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The two friends also chat about being neighbours and joke about their dogs seeing each other more than they do.

READ MORE: Amber Tamblyn Fights For Reproductive Rights On Her Birthday, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Laura Dern & More Join Marches For Bodily Freedom

Plus, the star shares a heartfelt message with the host, thanking her for everything she has done throughout her 19 seasons on the show.

See her whole speech in the clip above.

Click to View Gallery
Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Greatest Roles