Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes her final appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday.

DeGeneres mentions how Louis-Dreyfus holds the record for cursing the most on the show over the years.

The actress responds, “Let me tell you something, I’m going to make sure nobody beats that f**king record in these last couple of episodes.

“I’m going to solidify my position as much as I f**king can.

“F**k yeah! I’m a lady,” she laughs, as DeGeneres jokes: “You’re a f**king lady.”

The host then surprises Louis-Dreyfus with a T-shirt for her accomplishment.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ellen DeGeneres. — Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The two friends also chat about being neighbours and joke about their dogs seeing each other more than they do.

Plus, the star shares a heartfelt message with the host, thanking her for everything she has done throughout her 19 seasons on the show.

See her whole speech in the clip above.