Kelsey Wingert is recovering after being taken to the hospital this week when she was struck in the head by a 95 mph foul ball during a Colorado Rockies game.

The Major League Baseball reporter shared a photo of her stitched on twitter, writing that both the Rockies team and everyone at AT&T SportsNet has been there for her in a big way.

READ MORE: Jimmy Fallon Gets Coached On How To Throw The Perfect First Pitch At A Baseball Game

Checking in – Monday, I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head. The @Rockies & @ATTSportsNetRM have treated me like family. Getting me treatment & to the best hospital ASAP. I was at hospital for 5 hours w/ David Woodman (GM of AT&T SN), his wife, Paula & my producer Alison Vigil. pic.twitter.com/UzhlCzclNE — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) May 18, 2022

She also shared that she had a CT scan done, which found no fractures or internal bleeding, through she did have to receive both internal and external stitches to go along with the massive lump on her forehead.

“I’ve never experienced support like this,” she wrote. “Thank you for the prayers.”

According to Yahoo! Sports, the incident occurred during the game’s ninth inning, when Giants player Austin Slater hit a foul ball off Rockies pitcher Daniel Bard.

READ MORE: DJ Steve Aoki Throws Baseball First Pitch Right Into The Stands: ‘This Pitching Thing Didn’t Work Out For Me’

Colorado Rockies television reporter Kelsey Wingert receives medical attention after being struck by a baseball during a game – Photo: AP Photo/David Zalubowski/CP Images

Wingert was sitting near the first-case camera at the time, and immediately received medical attention on-site before being transport to hospital.

Amazingly, this isn’t the first time Wingert has been hit in the head by a foul ball. In 2018, she was struck by a line drive while standing in the camera well near the first base dugout, suffering a fractured eye socket.