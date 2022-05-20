Anticipation is building for next week’s debut of the fourth season of “Stranger Things”, and in advance of the premiere Netflix has unveiled the first eight minutes of the first episode.

The scenes are a flashback to 1979, set within Hawkins National Laboratories, with young Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and similarly gifted kids in the research facility practicing their telekinetic skills.

While Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) conducts a test on another child — identified as Ten — suddenly chaos erupts within the facility, with Brenner making his way through the halls encountering the the bloody bodies of the children and staff.

As the scene ends, in the midst of all this horrific carnage stands Eleven, drenched in blood. “What have you done?” Brenner asks in horror as the screen fades to black.

“It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins,” reads Netflix’s synopsis for the new season.

“Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier,” the synopsis continues. “In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

The first seven episodes of the nine-episode fourth season of “Stranger Things” drop on Friday, May 27, with the final two episodes — “Volume 2” — premiering on July 1.