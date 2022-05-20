Julian Lennon has revealed the beloved Beatles track “Hey Jude” was written about him.

The 59-year-old didn’t have a good relationship with his dad John Lennon after he divorced Julian’s mom Cynthia and married Yoko Ono.

He did reconcile with his father before his tragic murder in 1980, though.

Speaking to Elton John for the latest episode of his “Rocket Hour” radio show, Julian discussed his new album Jude, titled after his childhood nickname, Smooth Radio reported.

He also said of the classic Beatles hit, “‘Hey Jude’ was in fact, ‘Hey, Jules’ in its initial stages.

“And it was very much written about him thinking about me and my circumstances and that I needed to be strong and at the end of the day, find my way through this mess that I was going to be in…

“I think I honoured the song and I think I honoured where I’ve come from, my legacy, so to speak, my heritage. I think, again, now just felt like the right time, because life is too short and this felt perfect for this moment, too.”

READ MORE: Julian Lennon Drops Two Brand New Singles

Julian also spoke about breaking his vow to never perform his father’s hit “Imagine”, recently covering the track during Global Citizen’s benefit for Ukrainian refugees.

He said, “Let me tell you know, since I’ve been in the business, I’ve kind of been dreading the day that I’m… Because I’d always said that I would only actually sing it if it felt like it was the end of the world, in many respects.

“And after watching what’s been going on over the past couple of years, and especially recently with Russia and Ukraine, the people of Global Citizen said: ‘Got anything up your sleeve?’ And I’ve been watching the horrors on TV, as we all have.”

Julian went on, “I just felt, this is it. And once I’d said yes, if I had anxiety before, once I’d said, yes, I went, ‘Oh my God, how am I going to do this, that honours it, and is different and is my own take, but still respects it in every way, shape or form?'”

READ MORE: Paul McCartney Virtually Performs A Beatles Classic With John Lennon

He added: “For me, the only way I could do that was take it away from the piano, the plunky piano, and do it as raw, as un-produced as possible and as heartfelt as possible.”