Ron Cephas Jones has been through a lot to make it here.

In an article in Entertainment Weekly about the end of “This Is Us”, the 65-year-old opened up to his fellow cast and crew about going through a double lung transplant in 2020.

“You cats held me when I was struggling and you didn’t let me go. You’ve been there for a very difficult part of my life. I’m a walking miracle,” he said on his final day on set.

The act revealed in a 2021 interview with The New York Times that he had privately been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease before undergoing the transplant.

Following the surgery, Jones had to undergo months of physiotherapy, relearning even the most basic daily activities like breathing, eating and walking.

He also talked to the NYT about his desire to continue acting, saying, “My whole life has been the stage. The idea of not performing again seemed worse to me than death.”

The same year as his transplant, Jones also made history, winning his second guest acting Emmy award for his role in “This Is Us” the same year his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones won her first Emmy for her work in the short-form series “#FreeRayshawn”. They are the first father-daughter pair to win Emmys in the same year.