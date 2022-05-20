John Mulaney is clearing up a misconception he feels people have about the late Robin Williams and the source of his brilliant comedy.
Mulaney is one of numerous comics paying tribute to their forebears in the new Netflix special “The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up”, recorded during the recent Netflix Is a Joke festival.
In the special, Mulaney is joined by Pete Davidson, Jon Stewart, Chelsea Handler and Jeff Ross to pay tribute to late comedians George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and Robin Williams.
“People like to theorize that comedy all comes from a place of pain and sadness. And people like to talk about comedians as if we do what we do because of some inner darkness,” says Mulaney in the clip.
“With all due respect, f**k off with that s**t,” he adds. “Have a little respect for a brilliant artist who was just more talented than you.”
In fact, Mulaney declares that a comic’s job, making people laugh, is “incredibly fun,” and added that “being a comedian is not a psychiatric condition.”
And while Mulaney concedes there are indeed some “very f**ked up” comedians, he points out that isn’t something that’s exclusive to comics.
“There are depressed people who don’t even have the decency to be great comedians,” he quips. “Why don’t you pick on them for a change?”
“The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up” is streaming now.