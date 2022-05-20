John Mulaney is clearing up a misconception he feels people have about the late Robin Williams and the source of his brilliant comedy.

Mulaney is one of numerous comics paying tribute to their forebears in the new Netflix special “The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up”, recorded during the recent Netflix Is a Joke festival.

In the special, Mulaney is joined by Pete Davidson, Jon Stewart, Chelsea Handler and Jeff Ross to pay tribute to late comedians George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and Robin Williams.

