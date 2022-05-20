Christmas comes early for “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Kelly Clarkson pulled on the heartstrings of her audience on Friday’s episode with an emotional cover of Joni Mitchell’s famous song “River”. The singer transformed the usual stage of the show into a Winter wonderland for the Christmas song. Blue lights lit up the singer as she gave a stripped down performance.

She chose to take to the stage with her musical director Jason Halbert and guitarist Jaco Caraco as opposed to her usual full band. The subdued set-up gave her performance a raw quality which brought out the tender emotions in the song about longing and wanting to get away.

“It’s coming on Christmas / They’re cutting down trees /They’re putting up reindeer / And singing songs of joy and peace / Oh, I wish I had a river / I could skate away on,” Clarkson sang.

The track came off of Mitchell’s 1971 album Blue and has become one of the most iconic songs from the singer. Mitchell released a new music video for the song last year for its 50th anniversary.

Clarkson recently covered Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful” and Harry Style’s “Falling” for the “Kellyoke” segment of her show.