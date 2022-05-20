The eventful new trailer for George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” has been released.

The clip sees Idris Elba take on the role of Genie, offering Tilda Swinton’s character Alithea Binnie three wishes after she picks up an ornament after travelling to Istanbul.

“I like it, whatever it is I’m sure it has an interesting story,” she says, before rubbing it with an electric toothbrush and unleashing Elba.

“So what will you wish for? What is your heart’s desire?” the character asks.

Swinton then says, “I do have a question, what does one do with three wishes?” as the Djinn replies, “You’ll see.”

“We all have desires, even if they remain hidden from us,” Elba’s Genie later says. “But it is your story, and I cannot wait to see where it goes.”

“Or how it might end,” Alithea adds.

A synopsis for the flick reads, “A lonely scholar, on a trip to Istanbul, discovers a Djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. What she wants is love, but can and should he grant it to her?”

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” hits theatres this summer after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival.