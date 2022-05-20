The next “Fast and Furious” movie is officially in production, and Vin Diesel is excited.

On Instagram this week, the actor and producer shared glimpses from the set of “Fast X” on his instagram account, including photos and videos with co-stars Brie Larson and Jordan Brewster.

“There are some people you will meet in life…. That will change you, change your family… change the world, FOREVER!” Diesel wrote in the caption of a post with Larson, who is a newcomer to the franchise.

Larson’s role in the film has yet to be revealed, but her casting was announced last month in a post by the actor.

Meanwhile, Diesel also shared a video featuring Brewster, who plays his sister in the film and was not originally intended to return for the tenth film in the series.

“The sigh of siblings reuniting … my sister on and off screen for two and a half decades. So blessed, so grateful,” he wrote in the caption.

“Oh, finally,” Brewster sighs in the video, with a big smile on as she shares a hug with her co-star.

Diesel had previously shared a video featuring another franchise newcomer, Jason Momoa, who was hanging out on the hood of a purple car set to be featured in the film.

“I finally got a Fast car,” Momoa exclaims in the clip.

Last month, frequent “Fast and Furious” director Justin Lin stepped back from helming the new film, with “Transporter” director Louis Leterrier set to take the reins.

“Fast X” is scheduled to hit theatres May 19, 2023.