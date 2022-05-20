Bethenny Frankel is responding to fans who were angered by comments that fellow “Real Housewives” alum Erika Jayne made about Frankel’s late boyfriend, Dennis Shield.

Both Frankel and Jayne appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” this week, and during Jayne’s Wednesday appearance (Frankel appeared Thursday) host Andy Cohen asked Jayne about a claim Frankel had made during an earlier appearance that her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, owed “half-a-million dollars” to Shields, who died of an apparent overdose in 2018.

“In the business that Tom was doing, which was contingent fee, it’s not unusual to borrow,” Jayne said in response to Cohen. “So while that may be true, there were also loans that were really paid off.”

She continued by adding, “I don’t know where Bethenny’s coming from. Her guy’s dead, and my guy is in a home, so whatever. But at the same time, that’s kind of the way the business goes.”

Since Frankel’s appearance on the show was pre-taped, she wasn’t able to respond on “WWHL”, but she received plenty of comments from fans via Twitter about Jayne’s remarks

“The episode tonight of @BravoWWHL was taped so I don’t address the comment you & Dennis’ children are hurt, offended and disgusted by. I appreciate your loyalty, heart and compassion,” Bethenny tweeted.

She followed up with another tweet to clarify she was addressing those fans in that earlier tweet, not Jayne.