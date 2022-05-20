Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A photo of Queen Elizabeth II attending the opening of her namesake subway line in London is going viral — not because of Her Majesty, but for a shadowy figure seen lurking in the back of the photo.

In the pic, posted on Twitter by Valentine Low, royal correspondent for the Times of London, the Queen is seen attending the opening of the new Elizabeth Line, the new cross-London tube line named in her honour in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne.

Way in the background, however, a person’s head can be seen at the top right of the photo, peering around the side of a wall.

The Queen, looking good in yellow. pic.twitter.com/rctGa3T0xy — Valentine Low (@valentinelow) May 17, 2022

A closeup of the photo reveals the lurker bears a striking resemblance to Tom Hanks in “Forrest Gump”.

READ MORE: Tom Hanks Reveals He Paid For Parts Of ‘Forrest Gump’ Himself

Valentine Low/Twitter

In the 1994 Oscar winner, Forrest has an uncanny knack for being documented alongside historical figures ranging from JFK to John Lennon.

Here’s how Twitter has been reacting to the character’s lookalike appearing near the Queen:

If you zoom in on this, surely that is @tomhanks peering round the corner, the time #ForrestGump met the Queen of England? https://t.co/8YNqaxM4H6 — Keith Mansfield📚🚀✨ (@KeithMansfield) May 18, 2022

I heard rumors that Forrest Gump is at the very back peeking out. — Barb Berns (@BarbBerns) May 20, 2022

Is That Forrest Gump In The Background Of This Photo Of The Queen? https://t.co/nAbOIlQp2m — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) May 20, 2022