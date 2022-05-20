Ashley Graham is opening up about her recent brush with death.

The model revealed in a vulnerable essay for Glamour that the home birth of her twins Roman and Malachi nearly ended in tragedy.

Initially the birth, which took place in her apartment’s bathtub, went very successfully.

“At first we were all celebrating. We couldn’t believe that my labor lasted just three and a half hours, and I was feeling so incredibly grateful to this team of skilled, intelligent, and trained professionals around me, who were there for me when I had Isaac, and were now with me again for the twins,” she recalled.

Graham gave birth to her son Isaac in February 2020.

Things took a sudden turn, however, when her she felt her vision blacking out.

“The next thing you know, I looked at my midwife and I said, ‘I don’t feel good. I think I need to lay down,’ and I blacked out,” said Graham. “All I can remember is feeling a light touch on my cheek, which I found out later was actually somebody smacking the crap out of my cheek, someone holding my hand, my husband Justin [Ervin] in my ear, praying, and someone jabbing me with a needle in my arm. And I remember seeing darkness and what seemed like stars.”

When she woke up again, she was surrounded by her family. She saw “blood literally everywhere”, let out a “visceral cry—an emotional release”.

While she was out, everyone was in a panic to save her life.

“They didn’t want to tell me, right then, that I’d lost liters of blood. They didn’t want to tell me that one of the midwives had to flip me over, press her finger down right above my vagina bone to try and stop the bleeding,” she explained. “And they didn’t want to tell me that the vein in my arm kept collapsing and they couldn’t get the needle in for the Pitocin, so they’d had to put it in my hand.”

The model eventually recovered, but wanted to reveal everything that happened in a moment of “honesty”.

“I tell you all of this—in pretty unflinching detail—because I believe in the importance of honesty; in revealing things about myself that I hope will help others talk about what they too have been through,” she said. “But also because, like so many women, what I went through with childbirth has reshaped my relationship with my body—and I say this knowing that I am the person who has been shouting from the rooftops to you all, ‘Love the skin you’re in.'”

After the successful birth of her first son, Graham suffered through postpartum depression – a common experience for many new parents, yet one she was wholly unprepared for.

“It was a wild time—we didn’t see anybody, and it felt really isolating, and challenging, raising this baby knowing nothing. I also obsessed over this 20 pounds that just wouldn’t come off, and it felt like my body wasn’t my own,” she said. “I tried to brush it off and would say to myself, ‘Girl, you still fine, who cares.’ I got a few stretch marks, and I had a few really good cry sessions over the stretch marks.”

A year later, the new mother also suffered a miscarriage.

“I’ve not shared this until now, but I fell pregnant in January of 2021, on my husband’s birthday. Because it was my second pregnancy, I started to show early, and we were so excited. But at the end of February, I had a miscarriage,” she shared. “It was devastating; it felt like one of the biggest losses I had ever had in my life to date. And I understood at that point what so many other mothers have gone through.”

Graham and her husband tried again for children and luckily, her twins were delivered safely into the world – but the model found herself once again dealing with the changes in her body.

Through her experiences with childbirth and coming to embrace her body, stretch marks and all, the 34-year-old decided to surround her new collection of size-inclusive lingerie Reveal Yourself with this message.

“Inspired by this journey, we based the creative of this campaign around women’s relationships with their bodies—it’s called Reveal Yourself, which is ironic because here I am, revealing myself, in the hope that it empowers more women to speak more openly about their experiences,” she said. “Because even as a body advocate, I’ve learned it’s okay if the journey to love the skin you’re in is more complex than you could ever have imagined.”

“This was messy. This was emotional. And it included me reteaching myself the affirmations that I have taught many—that I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful—and that we all are. I want to continue to create spaces for women to feel fearless and beautiful and vulnerable, all at the same time,” added Graham.