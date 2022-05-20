Is Pete Davidson leading an exodus from “Saturday Night Live”?

That’s what reports from Variety and The Hollywood Reporter are indicating, claiming that this weekend’s episode of “SNL” won’t just be the season premiere, but will also be Davidson’s final one as a cast member — while another report claims he won’t be the only one leaving.

Davidson was an unknown when he joined the show in 2014 at age 20, one of the show’s all-time youngest cast members.

As a “person familiar with the matter” told Variety, Davidson is expected to leave the show after this current season ends.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson Jokes About Kanye West Becoming The New Mrs. Doubtfire In Stand-Up Clip

While Davidson may be exiting “SNL”, his professional relationship with series creator Lorne Michaels will be continuing with the Michaels-produced series “Bupkis” for the NBCUniversal-owned Peacock streaming service.

Earlier this week, Davidson took to the stage at NBCUniversal’s upfront, where he introduced “Bupkis” co-star Edie Falco, who will play the mother of Davidson’s character in the upcoming series, described as being loosely based on his actual life.

During his presentation, Davidson joke about his new show coming to the streaming service.

“I can’t believe we are going to be on Peacock, the streamer that is responsible for so so many great shows like ‘MacGruber” and the reruns of ‘The Office,’” he quipped, adding: “I’m here so the media will finally start paying attention to me.”

READ MORE: Glenn Close Discusses Her Surprising Friendship With Pete Davidson: ‘He’s Lovely’

Meanwhile, Deadline is reporting that Davidson may not be the only one heading out the door.

According to that report, longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney will also be leaving at the end of the season, with “a big group goodbye” that will feature all four planned for the end of the episode, to be hosted by Natasha Lyonne.

ET Canada has reached out to reps for “Saturday Night Live”.

The season finale of “Saturday Night Live” airs Saturday, May 21 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.