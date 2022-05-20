Doja Cart will not be touring with The Weeknd this summer.

The singer took to social media to announce the unfortunate news after detailing a medical procedure for her tonsils.

“Hi guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap,” she began her message.

“The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour,” she continued. “I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.”

The day before, Doja Cat detailed the cause of her procedure which resulted from a mix-up with antibiotics.

READ MORE: Doja Cat Almost Misses Her 2022 Grammys Win Due To A Bathroom Break

“dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is f–ked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon,” she announced.

dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is fucked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon. — throatussy era (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

In another tweet, she said an infection began in her throat before the Billboard Music Awards.

nah so my tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking fuckin antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today. — throatussy era (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

“nah so my tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking f–kin antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty a– growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today,” she continued.

The Weeknd originally announced in March that Doja Cat would be a special guest on his After Hours Til Dawn tour.

READ MORE: Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Confirms She’s Going On Tour After Saying She’s Quitting Music (Exclusive)

Along with the tour, the musician was also slated to make a number of appearances at festivals including the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival on June 22.